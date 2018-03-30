Century Motorsport to field Mitchell and Schjerpen

Jack Mitchell joins Century Motorsport regular Aleksander Schjerpen at the team for the 2018 British GT championship.

The duo, who already have 13 British GT podiums between them, complete Century’s two-car GT4 line up for the upcoming season.

Both have previous experience with Century: Mitchell in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup and the Dubai 24 Hours, and Schjerpen competing with the team in every British GT season since 2014.

Despite the pair’s experience with Century, neither have much experience with the BMW GT4, but team boss Nathan Freke is confident they will be able to adapt quickly.

“It’s great to have filled the second GT4 BMW with such a strong driver pairing,” he said. “Having worked with both drivers previously, it gives us a good headstart and I know that they will work well together.

“Jack drove the car at media day and impressed in it straight away. Aleks will be new to it, but having worked with him since 2014 I know he will adapt well.

“It’s going to be an exciting season. It’s been a long winter and we’re all hungry for success.”

Both drivers share their team boss’ optimism.

“Really looking forward to getting started with Nathan and the Century Motorsport team this season, having worked together before in both the Ginetta G55 Supercup championship and the Dubai 24 hours,” said Mitchell. “We achieved good results from our first few races together and I am expecting similar results this year.

“It will be a new challenge for me, driving the new BMW GT4, a car that has impressed me after only 12 laps at Donington Park on the media day.”

“I am very pleased to be back racing with Century Motorsport again,” said Schjerpen. “We have enjoyed a lot of success in the past and I am looking forward to building on that.

“It almost feels like I never left, we did one race together last year in the Ginetta GT3, and it’s always a pleasure working with the whole team.”

Schjerpen will have to wait until Rockingham to race with the team again, however. The Norwegian racer has other commitments this weekend and will have to skip the first round of the championship.

Bmw Motorsport Junior driver Ricky Collard has been called in to partner Mitchell at Oulton Park, making his British GT debut in the process.

Team HARD has also been forced to run a replacement at the season opener. Benjamin Wallace will be partnered by William Phillips, with full-time driver Nick Worm sitting out due to personal reasons.