Confident MacLeod Eager to Get British GT Season Underway at Oulton Park

Callum MacLeod will be looking for a strong start to his 2018 British GT Championship season this weekend at Oulton Park as the British racer aims for the GT3 title.

The former single seater racer will again partner Ian Loggie in a Team Parker Racing Bentley Continental GT3, with MacLeod setting the best time of the British GT pre-season test at Donington Park.

MacLeod also set competitive times in the Blancpain GT Series test at Paul Ricard earlier this month, and after a strong outing at Oulton Park in 2017, the thirty-year-old heads into the new season with a renewed sense of confidence that the team can be a competitive entity in the GT3 class this season.

“I can’t wait to get going again,” said MacLeod, who alongside Loggie took a race win at Spa-Francorchamps last year. “Ian and I have been doing a lot of tests recently to make sure we hit the ground running at Oulton Park and I’m confident that we can do well.

“The GT3 class is looking as competitive as it ever has been with seven factory drivers in the class. However, the experience from last season in the Bentley Continental will benefit us as the new drivers adjust to racing in British GT and I’m looking forward to competing against them.”

The Checkered Flag will have full coverage of the opening round of the season this weekend, with both races coming on Easter Monday.