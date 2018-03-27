CUPRA takes début TCR Class VLN victory

The FEV Racing CUPRA TCR took its first victory in official competition following a dominant display in the Nürburgring Circuit Endurance Championship TCR category.

The drivers Benedikt Gentgen and Arndt Hallmans obtained pole position for their category at the daunting Nürburgring Nordschleife on the Saturday and from this momentum they became unbeatable during the four hour race. In completion of their 26 laps, their dominance was justified by the fact that they lapped the whole of the TCR field and finished 42nd overall out of 156 entrants.



What made this feat even more amazing was the fact that the CUPRA brand, familiar to followers of SEAT, only became an independent company with its own identity over a month ago. Therefore to dominate its first official event, especially at the Nordschleife, is a credit to the FEV Racing team and their drivers.

In a very distant second was the Lubner Motorsport Opel Astra TCR driven by Rudolf Rhyn, Thomas Jäger and Thorsten Wolter. They were 12 seconds ahead of another débutant TCR machine, the third placed Hyundai i30 N TCR of Gabriele Tarquini, Nicola Larini and Kim Jaekyun.

The winning CUPRA TCR had a trouble free run to VLN TCR victory and was undoubtedly the fastest car on the circuit in its category. FEV Racing will be hoping this can continue at the next VLN event again at the Nordschleife on 7 April.