Daniel Harper set to tame Porsche 935/78 ‘Moby Dick’ at 76th Goodwood Members Meeting

Porsche GB 2018/19 Junior Daniel Harper is set to drive the Porsche 935/78 ‘Moby Dick’ at the upcoming 76th Goodwood Members’ Meeting on the weekend of 17/18 March.

The Porsche 935/78 was the final version of the 935 and while it missed out on victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans it produced an impressive 850bhp, reaching speeds of up to 228mph along the Mulsanne straight.

“Being given the chance to drive the incredible Porsche 935/78 ‘Moby Dick’ is simply amazing and I can’t thank Porsche enough for the opportunity,” said an excited Harper.

“The Goodwood Members’ Meeting is a brilliant event and I’m looking forward to being part of it.

“The 935 will be by far the most powerful car I’ve ever driven, as well as the most expensive, so I will certainly be on my best behaviour!

“I’m going to savour every second of the experience and I’m sure it’s something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Before getting behind the wheel of Moby Dick, Harper will make his official debut in Porsche Carrera Cup GB as the season gets under way with the media day and first test sessions of the 2018 season on Monday 12 March.