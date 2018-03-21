Davison completes Gulf Racing Lineup

Australian racer Alex Davison has been confirmed at Gulf Racing for the 2018-19 FIA World Endurance Championship, joining British racers Mike Wainright and Ben Barker in the number #86 GTE-Am entered Porsche 911 RSR.

It will mark Davison’s debut into the series, and he will take part in his first 24 Hours of Le Mans since 2008 when he finished fifth in the GT2 class in a Porsche 997 GT3-RSR.

Davison’s most recent racing experience involved a part-time campaign in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, finishing fifteenth at the Bathurst 1000 last season in a Holden Commodore.

He also finished second in class at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour race in the Competition Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 on 4 February 2018. This should give Davison confidence going into a full-blown season of GT racing at the highest level, including two 24 hour of Le Mans.

Alex Davison was excited to get started, and told Sportscar365, “There are very few opportunities in your career where the phone rings and such an opportunity arises.

“The call-up to race in the WEC was very much out of the blue and it’s literally a dream come true.

“I never truly thought I’d have the chance to race in Europe or at Le Mans again and now it’s becoming a reality.”