Double R Racing announces Alvarez for F4 squad

Mexican karting champion Sebastian Alvarez will make the step up to British Formula 4 with Double R Racing.

The 15-year-old has already claimed a number of karting titles and is aiming to continue the success in his first year in cars.

“I’m really excited to join Double R and looking forward to the start of the season,” he said.

“The car is great to drive, the guys at the team are really professional and fantastic to work with. I’m sure we’re going to have a good season. It’s great to be racing in British F4 this year.”

Alvares has already begun testing with the team, finishing ninth fastest in the first preseason test of the year.

Team principal Anthony Hieatt is confident he can be competitive this season.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with Sebastian, he’s a talented young driver and brings good experience from karting where he’s a championship winner already,” he said.

“British F4 is the logical first step for any driver coming out of karting and I’m sure Sebastian is going to make very strong progress throughout the season.”

Alvares is the team’s first driver confirmed for 2018, though Double R has run Kiren Jewiss and Paavo Tonteri in preseason testing.