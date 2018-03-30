Emil Frey Jaguar Racing Satisfied with Pre-Season Testing Programme

Despite Emil Frey Racing only bringing out their GT3 Jaguar for a limited number of races in 2018, the team feel they have had a positive testing programme across the winter, with two days each at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Misano World Circuit and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The team will only field the Jaguar in three of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup races at Monza, Silverstone and Paul Ricard this year, while it is also set for a solitary Sprint Cup outing at Misano in June.

They did not participate in the official two-day test at Paul Ricard earlier this month due to its limited race programme, but they managed a good number of laps across its own three tests, with Alex Fontana, Mikael Grenier and Adrian Zaugg all taking turns behind the wheel.

Jürg Flach, Technical Director at Emil Frey Jaguar Racing, was impressed by the teams progress throughout the test programme, and they can head into the new season at Monza in three weeks time with confidence.

“We absolved two technically faultless days at Misano and drove 226 laps, which equates to approximately 960 kilometres,” said Flach. “The weather conditions were once again everything but steady. However, this gave us the chance of working on both dry and wet Setups and to familiarise ourselves with the different track conditions.

“Misano asks for good mechanical grip in slow corners, a good balance in fast corners as well as braking stability. Our main focus was to unite all these disciplines in one Setup and we were quite satisfied with the results.”