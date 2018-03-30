Emil Frey Lexus Racing Aiming for Top Ten Result in Zolder Opener

Emil Frey Lexus Racing will field two RC F GT3s in the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup in 2018, and after a positive testing programme, they are hoping they can start the year off with a points finish at Zolder next weekend.

The #14 Lexus will be raced by Christian Klien and Albert Costa, while the sister #114 will see Stéphane Ortelli partner Norbert Siedler as they increase their participation in the Sprint Cup after fielding only one entry last year.

Jürg Flach, the Technical Director of Emil Frey Lexus Racing, says a top ten finish should be a realistic target for the season opener at Zolder, even if they are still adapting to life with both the car and the Pirelli tyres.

“Realistically speaking we should be pleased with a Top-10 result,” said Flach. “We certainly have a very good car with the Lexus, but we are still at the beginning with our entry in the Blancpain GT Series and the set-up on Pirelli.

“We will aim for the best possible achievement.”

Lorenz Frey, Team Principal of Emil Frey Lexus Racing, says having two cars in the championship can only be a good thing, as it will enable them to get more information about how to set the Lexus’ up than it would have done with just the single entry, and he is positive they have a strong package heading into the season.

“It is always better to have two irons in the fire, because if one car retires, there is still the chance for points with the second car,” said Frey. “At the same time, we can gain more information driving with two cars in order to find the right set-up for the different track layouts.

“However, we are realistic about our goals and know about the strength of our competitors. It will be much more difficult than last year as the competitiveness is immense. We still believe in our product and we have put together a strong package.

“The driver pairing for both our Lexus #14 and #114 are both very strong and we are all very excited to see how we will do in the first race weekend.”