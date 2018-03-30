Former BTCC driver Hawken targeting Carrera Cup GB Rookie championship

2018 will mark Richard Hawken‘s return to racing for the first time since 2015 when he took part in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

A switch away from touring cars presents Hawken with a new challenge for the year ahead as he joins the DVF Racing with Slidesports team, taking part in the Am-class of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

The new season gets underway on the weekend of 7/8 April in the usual championship opening races at the Brands Hatch Indy circuit.

“I love Brands Indy, I always seem to have done well there, it’s the track I’ve won most at, it’s my local circuit,” said Hawken.

“I’m really looking forward to the first round. I want to go in from day one fighting for class and overall podiums, but I have to be realistic, it’s a different beast and behaves differently.

Talking about his ambitions for the year ahead, Hawken knows it is going to be a steep learning curve, but is confident he can challenge in the Rookie championship.

“I will work my way in slowly and get used to the car and be hassling for podiums and even challenge for the Rookie championship.”

“Richard’s a really good driver,” added team owner David Fairbrother. “He’s raced to a high level with the BTCC, but he’s got a steep learning curve because the Porsche is a completely different beast.

“We’re looking forward to 2018, we have some new personnel driving wise and we’re looking to build on last year.

“We had a good base year, and it’s about developing the team as it progresses on its journey.



“We started in 2015 with no aspirations in a VW Golf and now we’re running three cars in Carrera Cup. We’ve raced all over the world, in FIA-accredited endurance races and we’ve had podium finishes.

“If somebody had told me that six years ago I’d have said ‘you want your head looking at!’”