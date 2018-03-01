Global Rallycross teams up with MJP racing for new Champions Cup

Red Bull Global Rallycross has announced a partnership with MJP Racing to develop a new ‘Platinum‘ class for the series, which will debut in 2019.

The news follows that of the new-for-2018 ‘Gold‘ category that was announced earlier this week, and will also be the beginning of a GRC Europe series that will start next year. The US-based series will remain, renamed Red Bull GRC Americas, with both championships running between 8-12 events in 2019. The top performers in each series will then come together for a final GRC Champions Cup event.

“The introduction of the GRC Platinum class positions the sport of rallycross for the future by creating an affordable, yet better performing, next-level vehicle,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne.

“Our goal is to open up the competitive landscape to make it more accessible for drivers and teams to participate and showcase their driving skills. Plus, the addition of the GRC Champions Cup will bring together the best drivers from both continents to crown the ‘King of Rallycross’.”

The new Platinum class car will be built by Max J. Pucher‘s MJP Racing organisation, and will be a spaceframe vehicle much like the recently announced Gold car.

While technical details are thin on the ground for the time being, GRC says the car will have a higher displacement engine than the recently-axed 2-litre Supercars, and will be lighter and more agile than the cars used in the series’ top class since its inception. Purchase price and running costs will also be lower for the new car when compared to a more traditional Supercar.

“We share with GRC a strong belief and passion in rallycross, which brings together the know-how to produce excellent cars and an exciting race format,” said Pucher. “Each year we see many talented drivers and teams who simply cannot find the needed sponsors with huge budgets to compete at a world-class level under the current Supercars regulation.

“The growing rallycross fan base wants more such racing with more action and more of their favourite drivers. We look forward to launching the GRC Europe expansion to bring established and rising stars to the GRC Champions Cup event.”

The new Platinum class will be first demonstrated at the 2018 season finale at Lydden Hill on 27-28 October, with more details set to be revealed in the coming months.