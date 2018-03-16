Gordon-Colebrooke Completes Century Supercup Entry

Monoposto front-runner Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke has been named as Century Motorsport’s final driver in the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup.

The Buckingham racer was the 2014 Monoposto 1600 champion, winning eight of the fourteen races over the course of the campaign.

He has remained in the championship in the three seasons since in the Moto 1400 class, finishing as runner-up last season with twelve podiums.

Alongside this, the 25 year old has made selected outings in the Creventic 24H Series, including finishing tenth in the TCR class at Silverstone last season.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be racing with Century, they a brilliant track record in this championship,” said Gordon-Colebrooke. “I know that I’ll be getting the best possible support in order to be competitive.

“I’ve been doing a bit of endurance racing over the past two seasons and my sprint racing has been done in single seaters.

“It’ll be interesting to make the switch back to GT sprint racing, but the Supercup always produces some fantastic racing and the G55 is a superb car to drive.“

Gordon-Colebrooke completes Century Motorsport’s entry for the upcoming season, with the 2015 champions also running Angus Fender and Michael Crees.

“We are delighted to have Andrew sign with us. It’s a great feeling to have such a good bunch of drivers this year,” said team boss Nathan Freke.

“The Ginetta is new to Andrew, but we did a test with him recently and it was a very promising day, especially as weather conditions were terrible!

“The sprint format of the Supercup will take some adjustment but we will be using all of our experience to make sure he adapts well.”