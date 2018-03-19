Howard Fuller to race with SWR in TCR UK

Former British Touring Car Championship driver Howard Fuller will race in the 2018 TCR UK Series with Sean Walkinshaw Racing, the team has confirmed today.

Fuller will take part in his first campaign since 2015 after not racing for two years due to budget restrictions.

The 25-year-old becomes SWR’s first driver for the inaugural season of TCR UK in which the team will run two Honda Civic Type-R cars.

Mentioning that him and team owner Sean Walkinshaw for the last few years, Fuller is aiming to win races and challenge for the championship.

“We both thought TCR UK would be very interesting for SWR to do, with all of the amazing Walkinshaw family history in touring cars, and it’s fantastic to now be racing for the team,” said Fuller. “Sean kindly invited me to shake-down the Honda at Donington and it re-lit the fire.

“I’ve got a strong relationship with the Honda brand too through the dealer network, I do a lot of work with them from a commercial point of view, so racing the SWR Honda Civic is a great extension of that. The dream is to obviously win races and mount a challenge for the championship, that’s where I want to be.”

Fuller became the third TCR UK driver to be announced today, with DPE Motorsport announcing earlier that BTCC race-winner Aiden Moffat and Derek Palmer Jr would be joining the team.