Aiden Moffat to compete in TCR UK alongside BTCC campaign

2017 British Touring Car Championship race-winner Aiden Moffat will race in TCR UK in 2018 alongside his full-season campaign in BTCC.

The 21-year-old will join Scottish-based team DPE Motorsport for the inaugural TCR UK season and will race an Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR.

Moffat will race in the series alongside racing in BTCC with Laser Tools Racing, as there will be no race clashes between the two touring car series.

Alongside Moffat at DPE Motorsport will be Derek Palmer Jr, son of team manager Derek Palmer Sr.

“Any petrolhead loves Alfa Romeos,” said Palmer Sr in the team’s announcement, “and it fulfills a personal ambition of mine to run two of these fantastic cars with two brilliant

young drivers in the British arm of the world’s top Touring Car series.”

Romeo Ferraris operations manager Michela Cerruti stated that they are happy to be working with an experienced team in TCR UK this season, and will support DPE Motorsport where possible.

“We are very happy to start a collaboration with Derek Palmer and his experienced team,” said Cerruti. “Since we made the first tests in the UK at the end of last year, we have found a lot of interest and passion towards the Alfa Romeo brand and our Italian product.

“Alongside the other programmes of the 2018 season with our Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR, it is for sure an additional value for us to be in the TCR UK championship and we will support the team and the drivers as much as we can in order to achieve great results.”