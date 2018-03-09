Witt Makes Blancpain GT Endurance Cup Switch with RJN Motorsports

British racer Jordan Witt will compete in the Silver Cup class of the Blancpain GT Series in 2018, lining up alongside Struan Moore and Ricardo Sanchez for RJN Motorsports.

The trio will race a year-old Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 in the Endurance Cup, with Witt switching his attention from racing in the International GT Open, where he took three race victories in the nine events he participated in last season with his own Jordan Racing team.

Witt has amassed a forty-seven wins in seventy-five races since 2011, and was the 2011 British GT Championship champion in the GTC class, but he will step up into the Blancpain GT Series for the first time in 2018, which will include his first twenty-four hour race of his career at Spa-Francorchamps.

“I’ve admired the Nissan car on track for a long time and I’m really excited to be involved with RJN this year as besides hearing very good things about them, I’ve seen how well they work as a team at the track,” said Witt. “They’ve won the championship in the past and I’m looking forward to working with a factory team and am honoured to be driving for Nissan.

“It’s going to be great working with both Struan and Ricardo. They both have Nissan experience and Struan did really well with the team last year and I know we will all push collectively to try and win the Silver Cup.

“The race I’m most excited about is the Spa 24-Hour as it will be my first 24-Hour and believe we could come away with a fantastic result.”