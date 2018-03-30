Josh Caygill Feeling Excitement ahead of Sprint Cup Opener at Zolder

With just a week to go before the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup gets underway at Zolder, Josh Caygill says he has never been as excited for a season to begin as he is this year as he attacks the championship with Team Parker Racing in a Bentley Continental GT3.

Caygill will partner Aron Taylor-Smith in 2018 after switching from the Endurance Cup where he raced an Audi R8 last year, and he feels racing the Bentley, which has race winning pedigree around the globe, will give them a great chance of success in the forthcoming campaign, particularly as he is racing with Team Parker.

“I’m genuinely more excited for this season than I have been at any point in my car racing career so far,” said Caygill. “It’s great to be teaming with a driver the quality of Aron and we both know the guys at Team Parker will give us a fantastic car.

“Everyone is well aware what an incredible piece of kit the Bentley Continental GT3 is, it’s a proven car at this level and the team know it really well having won British GT with Bentley last year and from also running it in Blancpain. Sprint Cup is a new challenge but I’m feeling confident going into the season, the racing is going to be fast and furious and I can’t wait for it to start.”

Twenty-one cars are set to start the season at Zolder, and Caygill admits that until the Qualifying session gets underway, no one will know exactly where they are in relation to their rivals, but he hopes the team can start the year with a good haul of points.

“Obviously none of us know exactly where we’ll all be until we get to Zolder and see how qualifying pans out, but we are quietly confident heading there,” said Caygill. “If we can make a consistent start to the season and have a strong foundation to build on, I think we’ll all be very happy.

“In the Sprint Cup you’ve got the best of both worlds really, the strategy and driver changes of endurance racing but also short 60 minute races which are packed full of action. It’s looks like being an exciting year, hopefully we can make a strong impact at Zolder and take away some good points.”