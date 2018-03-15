King Encouraged By Competitive Media Day Performance

Ginetta Junior graduate Harry King says he is pleased with the pace he showed during the first group test ahead of the 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup.

The seventeen year old officially launched his debut Supercup campaign during the championship’s media day at Brands Hatch, unveiling the livery on his Elite Motorsport.

The day also featured four forty-minute test sessions as the class of 2018 got together for the first time, with King enjoying a positive day of running around the Indy circuit.

Fourth quickest in the opening session, King would be forced to sit out most of session two due to a wishbone problem, but he bounced back well next time out.

A best effort of 47.771 seconds would see him top the timesheets in session three and eventually end the day second fastest overall.

“I feel the day went really well and it was a great introduction to the competition we are going to face on track this season,” said King.

“Looking at the cars and drivers on the grid, the field is a strong one and the competition will be high so to make such a positive start is very encouraging.

“Even though we have only had the car a limited amount of time, Elite have very quickly gained a good understanding of how it works.

“I’m now looking forward to the serious work getting underway when we return to Brands Hatch for the opening rounds of the year.”