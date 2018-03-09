Kirchhöfer Added to R-Motorsport’s All-Star Blancpain GT Line-up

Marvin Kirchhöfer has been confirmed as R-Motorsports sixth and final driver for the 2018 Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup campaign.

The German racer, who was a race winner in the GP3 Series in both 2014 and 2015 and a podium finisher in the GP2 Series in 2016 before turning his attention to GT Racing at the start of last season, will return to the Endurance Cup for a full-season after winning his class at the Total 24 Hours of Spa with Black Falcon last July.

Kirchhöfer will partner Maxime Martin and Alex Brundle in one of R-Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage GT3s, while the team, supported by established single-seater outfit Arden International, will also field a second car for Nicki Thiim, Jake Dennis and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

“I’m really pleased to be a part of this project and to complete R-Motorsports strong driver line up!” said Kirchhöfer. “My motivation is very high to compete strong in such a high level and professional racing series.

“Everyone in the team is putting a lot of effort to perform well, straight from the first moment to show the potential we have in the car and the team!”

R-Motorsport team principal Florian Kamelger is delighted to bring Kirchhöfer into the team, and now with both driver line-ups confirmed, the attention is now turning to the first race of the season at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on 21-22 April.

“Great to have Marvin in the team,” said Kamelger. “He is the perfect fit to a strong competitive team of drivers. We’re well prepared to take the challenge.

“The entire team did a great job during the winter months, now it counts to put the focus on the first race.”