Matt Parry Returns to RJN Motorsport for 2018 Endurance Cup Title Tilt

Matt Parry will return to the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup for a second consecutive season, continuing his partnership with RJN Motorsport in what will be only his second season of GT Racing in 2018.

The British racer will join Alex Buncombe and Lucas Ordonez in the #23 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 this season after racing in the sister #22 machine in the five endurance races of 2017, and although he failed to break into the points, his performances impressed enough for him to move into the teams primary car.

“This is the perfect start to 2018,” said Parry. “The move to GT racing has been a good one for me, and I’m looking forward to returning with RJN aboard the Nissan in 2018.

“I learned a lot over the five rounds of the Blancpain Series last year and I’m keen to put that into practice next season. It’s exciting to be moving over to the #23 car alongside Alex and Lucas, and it should put me in a position to be challenging for race wins, especially with the new 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 coming on stream.

“The car has shown great promise in testing this year and should hopefully be a contender from round one. Both Alex and Lucas have long relationships with Nissan and are quick drivers in their own right, so the three of us will be the perfect combination – and one for the other teams to fear.”

Parry will not need to learn any new circuits like he did in his rookie campaign, and he feels this will only be beneficial as he can get straight down to work each weekend, starting with the opening race of the year at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on 21-22 April.

“The Blancpain schedule is the same as 2017 so there will be no need to spend time learning new circuits,” said Parry. “That means we can get straight down to business and work at getting the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 on the pace from the very first lap.

“We didn’t always have the best of luck last season, so I’m particularly keen to make a good start and get amongst the points – and podiums – from round one. I’m grateful to RJN, Nissan, Sony and Motul for giving me the opportunity to return and build on the potential we showed in 2017 and can’t wait to get started!”