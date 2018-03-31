Menezes Replaces Laurent in APR-Rebellion Racing’s 2018 ELMS Line-up

Gustavo Menezes has joined the APR-Rebellion Racing line-up for the 2018 European Le Mans Series after Thomas Laurent opted to concentrate on his FIA World Endurance Championship campaign with the squad.

The American racer will combine his own WEC campaign with Rebellion with the Oreca 07 ride in the ELMS, and he admitted he jumped at the opportunity to add six more races to his 2018 schedule.

“I am extremely excited to be joining APR-Rebellion for the 2018 ELMS season,” said Menezes. “It is a championship I’ve been trying to get into for quite a while as it perfectly aligns alongside FIA WEC.

“It really came as a surprise to me when the phone rang and I have never said let’s do this so fast. I would like to thank everyone at Algarve and at Rebellion for making this happen and I truly am excited to get on the track now more than ever.”

Menezes is happy to partner with Harrison Newey, who has made the switch from the FIA European Formula 3 Championship in 2018, and with Ryan Cullen, who has been plying his trade in the Porsche Supercup championship for the past three seasons.

“I think together with Harrison who comes from a similar background as me and Ryan who also comes from a long junior Motorsports career, we have a very good chance to be fighting at the front every race weekend,” said Menezes.

“The biggest bonus is extending my 2018 calendar from 5 races to 11. Up next we have the FIA WEC Prologue and then immediately after the ELMS one, so I’m looking forward to seeing everyone out there and working with the boys!”