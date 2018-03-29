Michael Dunlop has joined Tyco BMW for the 2018 Isle of Man TT and will compete in the RST Superbike and PokerStars Senior Races.

The 15-time TT race winner will ride a TAS Racing-prepared Tyco BMW S1000RR around the Mountain Course, and will also compete at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix for the team.

Speaking about the deal, Dunlop commented:

“Tyco BMW and I have spoken many times but nothing ever came of it, but this year everything fell into place. I think it’s a good time for us both to work together and I think both of us can bring something to the table. I’m looking forward to seeing the outcome”

Dunlop has enjoyed plenty of success with BMW machinery over the years, picking up victories in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races in 2014.

The 28-year-old also picked up two victories at the 2016 TT with BMW and Tyco BMW Team Manager Philip Neill is delighted that the new deal has gone ahead. He said:

“It has taken some time for this to come together and I’m very happy to confirm Michael Dunlop and TAS Racing/Tyco BMW will finally work together in 2018. Michael and I have discussed options to work together on various occasions and I honestly believe this is a partnership that simply had to happen at some point.

“My father and I, together with all the guys at TAS Racing, are excited and looking forward to the challenge. We would not be in this position without the support of our partners Tyco and BMW Motorrad and both are extremely happy to reach agreement with Michael for the 2018 season”

The Northern Ireland-based TAS Racing team have secured 27 International North West 200 victories and 18 race wins at the TT. The team’s official full road race schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.