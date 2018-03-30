Modell Looking Forward to British GT Return

Devon Modell is eager to make his British GT Championship return this weekend at Oulton Park, coming back to the series after racing in the Blancpain Endurance Series and Asian Le Mans Series. The easter weekend curtain-raiser for the domestic GT3 and GT4 championship will mark the first return for Modell since finishing runner up in the GT4 class in 2014.

Modell is stepping up again, having raced with TF Sport in 2014, running the Aston Martin Vantage GT4. This year sees the Kent based driver join Struan Moore, at the wheel of the RJN Motorsport run Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3, affectionately known as ‘Godzilla’. RJN Motorsport are also involved in the running of two 370z GT4 cars under the UltraTek Racing banner.

Both Moore and Modell are Silver graded drivers, which means that their Nissan GT-R will be required to carry additional ballast during the championship, which is ideally contested by a Bronze driver and either a Gold or a Platinum graded professional. Despite carrying extra ballast and campaigning a new for 2018 GT3 car against a field of cars which have at least one year of racing under their belt, Modell is confident they can be at the sharp end of the field from the drop of the green on Bank Holiday Monday.

“The test at the Media Day at Donington was good,” Devon began. “We both got to put in a good number of laps in the car. Struan to very familiar with the car, but it is all new for me so it will be a bit of a learning curve initially.

“As a driver pairing, we are only Silver-Silver graded drivers racing together, which means we have to carry additional ballast in the races. In saying that, the car felt good at Donington and I think we’ll be there or thereabouts. I always want to win, and as ever I’ll be giving my very best to see if I can make that happen.”

Modell will get his first taste of competitive British GT action since 2014 when the season gets underway on Saturday morning in Cheshire. First practice starts at 09:30 with qualifying beginning at 15:55. Qualifying and race sessions will be televised live on Youtube and the British GT facebook page.