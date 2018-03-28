Montoya To Join United Autosports Le Mans Assault

Juan Pablo Montoya will join United Autosports squad for the 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Columbian Indycar Champion and former F1 racer will team up with Will Owen and Hugo de Sadeleer, in the #32 LMP2 Ligier JS P217.

Although Montoya will be making his debut in the world most prestigious endurance race, Montoya is no stranger to the discipline.

Montoya currently races for the Penske Acura Racing team in the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship and despite reliability problems with the new car, Montoya has quickly got up to speed.

Montoya’s entry will also see him compete alongside former F1 rival Fernando Alonso and like the Spaniard, the Columbian is capable to achieving Motorsport’s triple crown.

Montoya’s victory in the 2003 Monaco GP and the 2000 Indy 500 means that he only has the Le Mans 24 Hours missing before he can secure the crown.

Although the United Autosports LMP2 Ligier is unlikely to win Le Mans, Montoya is looking forward for the change to race at Le Mans and hopefully get a shot at victory.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to experience Le Mans,” Montoya said.

“I’m looking forward to joining United Autosports after they had such a strong finish at Le Mans last year.

“I’ve always watched the race so I’m very happy to finally be part of it.

“Hopefully we can have a shot at a win.”

Richard Dean, Team Owner and Managing Director, United Autosports said that Montoya’s performances for the Penske team in IMSA had influenced their decision to approach him.

“I watched Juan Pablo race against us at Daytona this year and was so impressed by him through the traffic, he definitely hasn’t lost any of his speed or determination,” Dean said.

“He’s a great character so I have no doubt that he will fit into the team well at Le Mans.

“Although it will be his first Le Mans venture, he has a vast amount of racing experience, including wins at the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500, meaning this Le Mans venture could be a chance for him to win the triple crown of motorsport.

“Either way, I’m looking forward to welcoming Juan Pablo to the team.”