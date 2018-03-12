Nielsen joins Ebimotors for third Le Mans appearance

Christina Nielsen will make her third appearance in the 24 hours Le Mans as part of the 2018/19 World Endurance Championship, after it has been confirmed that she will join Ebimotors ahead of the French Endurance classic in June.

Teaming up with Italian sportscar veteran Fabio Babini in a Porsche 911 RSR, racing in the GT Am category yet again, the pair will be hoping to win the class this year.

Nielsen will make her 24 Hours of Le Mans Porsche debut this year after driving a Ferrari in her previous two Le Mans entries. She raced for Scuderia Corsa last season, where they finished fourteenth in class, and forty-fourth overall.

Ebimotors will certainly hope to do better than that this season after earning its auto-invite to the French endurance race after clinching the Michelin Le Mans cup last year.

Nielsen was overwhelmed about taking part in another 24 hours Le Mans, and told Sportscar-365, “I’m super happy to go back to Le Mans.”

“It’s one of those races that a driver dreams about doing at least once in their lifetime.

“I’m excited to compete with the current mid-engine Porsche 911 RSR — that’s a first for me and definitely one of the biggest wishes that will come true.”

Enrico Borghi, team manager at Ebimotors was also a very delighted man, with the team entering their first Le Mans and have confirmed two star drivers for the Italian squad, “The opportunity to be part of this incredible event is a great honor.”

“Christina is young but already well experienced. The added value of this partnership is represented by the fact that Christina is also one of the Porsche Selected Drivers for 2018.”