Paul Miller Racing Celebrate ‘Perfect Win’ in Twelve Hours of Sebring

The Paul Miller Racing trio of Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow and Corey Lewis took a stunning GT Daytona victory at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, with a late pass on the #33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports machine of Jeroen Bleekemolen with a little over an hour remaining securing their triumph.

Sellers brought the #48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 home after making the pass around the outside of turn one, eventually ending 8.169 seconds clear of the field in what was another good example of why GTD racing is so spectacular as the top ten all stayed on the lead lap.

“I’m so excited. It’s an honour to get to do this for the guys on the team,” said Sellers. “They go above and beyond, and it feels great to get this result for them and all their hard work.

“I love the guys I got to win with, and there’s not a lot else to say. The car was great, and we performed the best we could, and with the perfect strategy from the pit, it was the perfect win.”

Snow admitted their preparations for the race started slowly, particularly as they were forced to adapt their settings as the track evolved, but he felt it was a perfect performance from the team to take the class victory.

“That was a great race,” said Snow. “At the beginning of this weekend, we didn’t start near the top of charts because the track changed so much from our last test here.

“It took a lot of hard work to get the pace that we needed to have in order to compete at the top. You never really know what you have until the race starts, and with each stint the car was perfect.

“From the pit stand, to the garage, to my co-drivers, all of the guys did an amazing job. Sebring is truly an event like no other, and it’s amazing we got to celebrate this win tonight.”

Third driver Lewis said winning at Sebring was ‘surreal’, and he was grateful to the team for giving him the opportunity to come in and race alongside Sellers and Snow this weekend.

“We just won Sebring! It’s a surreal feeling,” said Lewis. “Hats off to the entire Paul Miller Racing crew. They ran flawless strategy and the pit stops were spot on every single stop.

“Bryan and Madison made me feel right at home instantly. I’m so grateful for this opportunity.”