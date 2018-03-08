Rinaldi Racing targeting Blancpain Endurance Cup Pro-Am Title in 2018

2017 overall Blancpain GT Series Pro-Am Cup winners Rinaldi Racing has said that the teams’ target this year is to win Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup‘s Pro-Am class next year.

The team won both the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup and the overall Blancpain GT Series titles in the Pro-Am class last season, twenty-three points ahead of its closest competitor in the category, Kessel Racing.

In the Endurance Series however, Rinaldi Racing only finished sixth in the teams’ championship, scoring only forty-two points compared to Oman Racing Team with TF Sport‘s one hundred and sixteen, and they will be looking for a change of fortune in the championship in 2018.

The team will still race using a Ferrari 488 GT3 with Alexander Mattschull, Rinat Salikhov and Dominik Schwager starting the year for the team.

“After the win of the Pro-Am overall and the Sprint Series ProAm, this year’s focus will be on the Blancpain Endurance Series Pro-Am,” said Mattschull. “Together with the team, I am looking forward to the championship and I am confident to achieve it successfully.”

The team will also run a car in the Am class in this years’ Blancpain Endurance Series, with Pierre Ehret announcing that he would again be driving for the team.

“I am pleased to compete together with Michele and the team in the Blancpain Endurance Series,” said Ehret. “Of course, I hope, that the target Am class will have more competitors than last year.”

Rinaldi Racing was only one of three teams to race in all five Blancpain Endurance races in the Am class last year along with Kessel Racing and Team HB Racing.