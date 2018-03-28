Frijns adds Blancpain Endurance, Sprint Races to Busy Schedule

Robin Frijns will combine his duties in the DTM Series with a dual campaign in the Blancpain GT Series, with the Dutchman competing once more with the Belgian Audi Club Team WRT team.

The Dutchman will compete in all of the Endurance Cup races alongside Stuart Leonard and Sheldon van der Linde, while he will compete in all bar two of the Sprint Cup races that do not clash with his DTM commitments with Audi, again alongside Leonard.

Team WRT will field a second car in the Endurance Cup for Christopher Mies, Alex Riberas and Dries Vanthoor, while those three drivers will share two cars in the Endurance Cup, with Riberas and Mies in the #1 and Vanthoor in the #2 alongside Will Stevens.

The team will field a fourth car in the Sprint Cup but neither driver has yet been announced, while an additional entry or two is expected in the Endurance Cup’s blue riband event, the Total 24 Hours of Spa.

“It’s time to start the engines again, and although work never stops during the winter, it is nice to be back to real racing, which is what everybody enjoys most,” said Team Principal Vincent Vosse. “We have prepared 2018 very carefully and, as I said at the end of the last season, we wanted to reduce the number of our entries, to be stronger and fiercer, both technically and from a sporting perspective.

“This is why we will be present in the Blancpain GT Series with 2 cars in the Endurance Cup and 4 in the Sprint Cup. As a team, we have been blessed with success in every series and prestigious race that we have been involved. We want to keep this trend, and as Team WRT, we have some additional and interesting new challenges this year.

“We want continue winning, especially in the legendary long-distance races, such as the Total 24 Hours of Spa, which means so much for us Belgians. As you will see, the driver line-ups that we have elaborated for this year are terrific, and I am sure that they will be very competitive.

“As always, we like to give an opportunity to youth and talent, and we warmly welcome the young guns that join us this year. I am sure they will be up to the challenge!”