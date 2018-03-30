Season Preview: 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup

The Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup returns for its eighth running this season with an exciting mixture of championship returnees and fresh faces set to battle it out for top honours this season across both the Pro and Am classes.

The Supercup continues to be an ideal stepping stone for drivers moving up the GT ladder, with the top two from last season, Callum Pointon and Ben Green, both stepping up to British GT, while third placed George Gamble has moved into the Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

Topping the 2018 entry list is Tom Hibbert, who has progressed into a regular front-runner in the championship over the past couple of seasons and will now be looking to take the next step to becoming a title challenger.

After taking a breakthrough win in the final race of 2016, Hibbert showed his class with a commanding double victory at Oulton Park last season but lacked consistent podium results, something he’ll be working on adding to his repertoire this season.

Another experienced returnee is Carl Boardley, who will compete in the series for a sixth consecutive year. After a brilliant end to 2016, he will have been disappointed with his tally of five podiums last season, something he’ll be keen to make amends for this time around.

Boardley has joined Team HARD alongside a talented newcomer in Adam Shepherd, who will race Ginetta machinery for the first time with a reputable track record as a two-time 750 Motor Club champion, having tasted success in the 2015 Civic Cup and then the M3 Cup last year.

Former Clio Cup racer Charlie Ladell returns to the grid for a second campaign as a potential race win contender with Rob Boston Racing, having recorded three podium finishes amongst regular top six results during a strong first season in GT racing last year.

A new team to the series this season is Elite Motorsport, who graduate from the Ginetta Junior Championship with talented teenager Harry King, who has the potential to spring a few surprises following two race-winning campaigns in the Juniors.

Former champions Century Motorsport will run a pair of series newcomers in the Pro category, with Angus Fender stepping up from the Ginetta GT5 Challenge, while Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke enters as a former class champion in the Monoposto series.

One driver to watch will be Jac Constable who steps up to the headline class with Hart GT, an offshoot of the Xentek Motorsport team with whom he enjoyed a sensational march to the Am class title last year in his first Supercup campaign.

Taking on championship stalwart Colin White, Constable swept him away with thirteen class victories, and after mixing it with the tail end of the Pro contingent stages during the season, he’s got the potential to move up the grid this year.

After seeing Constable deny him a third consecutive Am class honours, White returns to the grid this season looking to recapture his crown in his CWS Racing G55. With 141 Supercup starts to his name, he’ll be the most experienced driver in the class by some distance.

Hoping to lead the charge to White will be fellow class returnees Jack Minshaw and Alexis Taylor at Hart GT. Best of the rest behind the top two last season, Minshaw notched a class victory and twelve other podiums, while Taylor showed strong progression throughout the year.

Another new team in the championship is Butler Motorsport, who are entering a pair of G55’s for Lucky Khera and Lee Frost. Both drivers move to Ginetta competition following successful two years spells in the Kumho BMW Championship.

Another exciting addition to the grid is Michael Crees, who makes the giant leap up the Ginetta ladder to the Supercup with Century Motorsport, having enjoyed title success last year in the GRDC+ series in his first ever season of car racing.

After White, the most experienced driver in the class will be privateer entrant Grahame Tilley. A front-runner during his maiden campaign in 2016 with eleven podium finishes, he returns with unfinished business after only contesting two events last year.

The 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup will be contested over twenty-three races across eight race meetings in support of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship, with two events at Brands Hatch and single visits to Donington Park, Oulton Park, Croft, Snetterton, Rockingham and Silverstone.