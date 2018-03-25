Spirit of Daytona Racing to Miss Long Beach due to Sebring Crash Damage

Spirit of Daytona Racing will miss the third round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship around the streets of Long Beach thanks to the damage caused by Tristan Vautier’s crash during the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring earlier this month.

The pole-sitting #90 Cadillac DPi-V.R Prototype suffered extensive damage after Vautier lost control on the marbles at the final turn, and the subsequent repair job means they will miss the Long Beach event on the weekend of 13-14 April, much to the disappointment of team owner Troy Flis.

“Sebring was an emotional rollercoaster ride for us,” said Flis. “We knew that we had the right combination for success, so taking the pole confirmed our confidence in this package.

“From the great support at Cadillac, Dallara and ECR to our talented drivers, engineers and our hard-working crew members we feel that we are a threat to win at every event. Our team partners and fans are so important to us, we just knew that we were headed for another podium finish at Sebring.

“Unfortunately, racing provides the highest of highs and lowest of lows and at Sebring we experienced both. We are most thankful that Tristan (Vautier) was not injured in the crash. Our Cadillac did its job of protecting the driver but unfortunately the amount of damage to the car is extensive.

“Unfortunately, due to several circumstances we will not be able to attend the Long Beach event in April but we will regroup, rebuild and come back stronger than ever.”

The team will now target the fourth round of the season around the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on 5-6 May for their return to action.