Taylor Keeps Acura Team Penske on Top in Second Practice at Sebring

After Helio Castroneves put the #7 Acura Team Penske at the top of the time sheets during Thursdays opening practice session at the Sebring International Circuit, Ricky Taylor ensured the car remained on top in the second session.

Taylor’s best time of 1:47.841s was more than enough to see the car end the session with the fastest time, with the #55 Mazda Team Joest car of Jonathan Bomarito more than nine-tenths of a second down in second, while the only other car within a second was the #5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac of Felipe Albuquerque.

Tristan Nunez put the second Mazda RT24-P into fourth, while the #54 CORE Autosport Oreca LMP2 of Colin Braun ended fifth, ahead of the second Acura Penske of Juan Pablo Montoya.

The top ten was rounded out by the #22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan, the #32 United Autosports Ligier, the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac and the #2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan.

For a second consecutive session in the GT Le Mans class, the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing team led the way, but unlike the first session, it was the #67 that hit the front rather than the #66.

Richard Westbrook ensured the #67 he shares with Ryan Briscoe and Scott Dixon paced the field, with their best time of 1:57.566s just 0.036 seconds faster than James Calado’s best in the #62 Risi Competizione Ferrari, while Dirk Muller put the second Ford into third, albeit almost three-tenths of a second back on the sister car.

Jack Hawksworth ensured the #15 3GT Racing Lexus he shares with David Heinemeier Hansson and Sean Rayhall topped the GT Daytona class, with their best time of 2:00.427s just under a tenth of a second ahead of the #93 Michael Shank Racing Acura of Mario Farnbacher.

Unfortunately for the #93, Justin Marks’ crash at Tower Turn with ten minutes of the session remaining brought the red flags out, and the session was not restarted.