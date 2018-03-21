Team BMW Unveil 2018 BTCC Livery

Team BMW run by West Surrey Racing has unveiled the livery to be used by Colin Turkington and Rob Collard on their 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship challenging BMW 125i M Sport.

The new livery keeps up the trend of last years deal with the manufacturer by retaining the traditional colours of BMW Motorsport. The rear wheel drive machine being recognisable to fans new and old after the colours were first used on the 2017 design for the team.

The new look should appear on track at Brands Hatch today in a pre-season test before finally being presented to the media and public in the flesh at the open Media Day at Donington Park.

Dick Bennetts told btcc.net “We’re very pleased to once again carry the BMW Motorsport colours into the new BTCC season on the cars of Colin and Rob and hope they’ll prove as successful as they were in our double title-winning season last year.”

After a successful 2017 for the team, it is hoped that the reliable 125i M Sport can retain the manufacturer’s title in 2018 for Team BMW but also wrap up the driver’s title for either driver after disappointment in the final round at the Brands Hatch GP circuit for Colin Turkington last year.

Andrew Jordan’s Pirtek liveried BMW will be unveiled on the Media Day at Donington Park on Tuesday 27 March.