Team HARD Unveil 2018 GT4 Line-Up

Team HARD have confirmed their four-driver GT4 line-up for the 2018 British GT season, with the Kent-based squad preparing to challenge for both Silver Cup and Pro/Am honours in the upcoming campaign.

The British squad’s first acquisition sees GT veteran Anna Walewska end a two-year affiliation with Century Motorsport by joining Tony Gilham‘s ranks, partnering with 17-year-old former Britcar battler and exciting young prospect Callum Hawkins-Row in the first of two Team HARD Ginetta G55 GT4s.

Walewska clinched a British GT career-best 7th in the 2016 GT4 Drivers’ standings alongside Century team boss Nathan Freke, but struggled to a disappointing 16th in GT4 with Mike Simpson in her final campaign under the Century banner before seeking pastures new with her latest employers.

Hawkins-Row bursts onto the British GT stage as a graduate of Team HARD’s extensive young driver development programme, and will be eager to impress having claimed an impressive third in the 2017 Britcar Endurance Championship GT4 standings a season ago.

Having had plenty of chances to gauge the speed of Team HARD’s GT4 fleet in recent British GT seasons, a confident Walewska is optimistic of challenging towards the top of the pile in the coming campaign.

“I’ve raced against Team HARD in the British GT Championship so I know what they can do and I know that they can put a competitive car on the grid,” Walewska said.

“A bonus for me is my partner Callum Hawkins-Row, a driver who is pretty rapid. Coupled with my experience of racing Ginettas in the British GT Championship, we’ve covered everything that we need to get a good result. I want to be challenging for the front – that’s where the goal is set – and I don’t think that is unreasonable with the paring and the car we’re in this year.”

Rookie Hawkins-Row is equally determined to power Team HARD to more British GT silverware after the team’s frustrating 2017 campaign – identifying the GT4 Pro/Am crown as the ultimate target for the season ahead.

“I’m over the moon finalising my 2018 season and I’m grateful for the faith that Tony Gilham put in me from BRSCC Fiesta Juniors, into Britcar and now into the British GT Championship,” Hawkins-Row beamed.

“I think I’ve gone some way to justify Tony’s faith in me. British GT is a critical step for me to make if I want to pursue my career as a professional driver. With Anna, it’s going to be a really solid partnership. I feel that I’m going to learn a lot from her and I feel that I have things that she can learn from me.

“As a pairing we are going to grow and are going to be very strong. Obviously we want our overall podiums along the way and we want to do the best we can in the overall Championship but that Pro/Am title is calling us!”

Flanking Walewska and Hawkins-Row will be Ben Wallace and Nick Worm, who will lead Team HARD’s assault on the 2018 GT4 Silver Cup category.

Wallace returns to Team HARD having contested three rounds in GT4 machinery for the team last season, whilst Worm moves across from the highly-competitive BRDC British Formula 3 Championship.

Despite a lack of experience alongside his newest partner, Wallace is relishing the opportunity to offer his input and aid Team HARD’s hopes of gunning for title glory in 2018.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to the new season. I’m going to learn as much as possible, keep my nose clean and hopefully get some good results out of it,” Wallace said.

“I haven’t had too much experience working with Nick (Worm) but I have high hopes that we’ll have some good races together and get some good results. I’m also looking forward to working with Anna (Walewska) and Callum (Hawkins-Row) as they have some good experience in the Ginetta and we can help each other out.”

Having plied his trade and blossomed in an open-wheel environment, Worm hopes he can continue his upwards trajectory and make the smooth transition to the high-octane world of GT racing.

“The British GT Championship is a very prominent series with a lot of strong competitors and enthusiastic fans so it made my decision to join Team HARD, in the end, quite easy. Ben has a lot of experience in GT cars so I guess I have a lot to learn from him. Maybe he can learn something from me from Formula cars which is what this is about – driving and sharing the car – so I hope we’re going to have a successful season together.

“My objectives for the season are getting to know GT cars in general, to maximise points and get a high position in the championship.”