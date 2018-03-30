TF Sport confident ahead of British GT opener

British GT champion TF Sport is confident it can continue its winning way into 2018.

The team, which claimed the GT3 drivers’ and teams’ titles in 2016, will field Aston Martin factory drivers Nicki Thiim and Marco Sørensen alongside Mark Farmer and Derek Johnston for the 2018 season.

All four drivers have completed extensive test programmes ahead of the season, leaving the team confident heading to Oulton Park this weekend.

“Having won the championship in 2018 and just missing out last year, we have clear ambitions for 2018,” said TF Sport director Tom Ferrier. “I’m grateful to Aston Martin Racing for making both Marco and Nick available for us for this important championship. It will be very stiff competition, but in saying that we believe with the package we have, we will be right up there through the season.”

Johnston, partnered with Jonathan Adam, took two victories on his way to third in the championship last season, while Farmer, with Jon Barnes, took four podiums and finished fifth overall. The results were enough to put TF Sport second in the teams’ championship, just 15 points behind winner Barwell Motorsport.

“I am very excited to be racing this year alongside Marco Sørensen in our TF Sport Aston Martin with the goal of getting number 1 back on the car,” said Johnston. “It’s been a long off-season and I can’t wait to be racing again.”

TF Sport finished 10th and 11th quickest during preseason testing at Donington Park. Though the squad is optimistic, Farmer warned top results won’t be easy.

“It will be great to get out there and to get stuck in,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with Nicki for the first time The competition will be intense, but we’re ready for it.”