Track-Club Recruit Balon and Barnicoat for GT4 Title Challenge

Track-Club have recruited 2014 Formula Renault 2.0 NEC champion and McLaren GT academy driver Ben Barnicoat to partner Adam Balon for the team’s GT4 title tilt in the upcoming 2018 British GT campaign.

Barnicoat, 21, returns to the UK after completing a successful stint in both the Blancpain GT Series Endurance and Sprint Cups under the Strakka Racing banner in 2017.

Following a myriad of successes internationally in both open-wheel and GT racing, the youngster now returns to home soil and domestic UK competition – looking to aid up-and-coming unit Track-Club’s pursuit of British GT honours after the Bedfordshire squad stormed onto the scene a year ago.

Having been offered the opportunity to compete in the British GT by McLaren, Barnicoat leapt at the chance to strap himself into Track-Club’s sole 570S and lead the team’s GT4 title charge in 2018.

“This chance all came about through McLaren, they asked me if I’d be up for racing in GT4 this year and I have the capacity so I figured, why not,” Barnicoat explained.

“I’m a racer and I want to be out there as much as I can.

“This will be an interesting challenge as it’s my first British championship since karting in 2012, which is pretty surreal. I do know the majority of tracks on the calendar as I’ve done the testing work in either GTs or single-seaters.”

Despite having known little of what British GT had to offer before taking the plunge with Track-Club, Barnicoat is hoping to follow in the footsteps of colleagues that have achieved significant success in the ultra-competitive championship.

“I don’t know too much about Adam, or about British GT. I’ve been mates with Seb Morris since we were team-mates in single-seaters back in 2014, so I talk to him to see how he’s getting on, and I know Will Tregurtha and Stuart Middleton too and saw what they did last year.”

Skillful Am competitor Balon saddles up alongside Barnicoat with plenty of winning experience himself, firing Track-Club to a pair of memorable victories in the team’s rookie campaign – an opening round win at Oulton Park and an unlikely class victory at the blue riband Silverstone 500 event.

An endless series of electrical issues cruelly curtailed Track-Club’s hopes of snatching honours in their maiden British GT season, but improved reliability could see the second-year squad poised to launch an assault on top spot in GT4.