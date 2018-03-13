Vautier Excited about Cadillac Potential ahead of Twelve Hours of Sebring

Tristan Vautier hopes for better luck for the Spirit of Daytona Racing team in round two of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring this weekend after an early retirement in the Rolex 24 at Daytona whilst challenging for the lead.

The Frenchman will again line-up alongside Matt McMurry and Eddie Cheever III in the #90 Cadillac DPi-V.R, and he insists the trio will be focused on getting the car to the front of the field for a second consecutive event.

Vautier sees a lot of potential in the Cadillac, which Spirit of Daytona Racing only took delivery off weeks before the race at the Daytona International Speedway, and heading into Sebring, he hopes they can start of the weekend on the front foot and get their season truly underway.

“There were a lot of really good take aways from Daytona—we qualified well, led the race, the team performed great and all the drivers were able to work really well together and hopefully we can just continue that at Sebring,” said Vautier.

“For our first race together as a team, with a new car, that was big. We will just keep focused on doing our jobs and hopefully that will get us to the front again.

“To be honest, I’m having a blast in this Cadillac and I’m enjoying the full potential of the car. Sebring has the fast and medium speed corners where these cars excel so its great for me. We were good on the bumps, so I hope we can unload with a car that is strong and keep building our season.”