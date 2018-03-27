Wayne Boyd Gains Promotion to United Autosports’ LMP2 Squad

Wayne Boyd will step up into the LMP2 class of the European Le Mans Series in 2018 with United Autosports, linking up with the already confirmed Hugo de Sadeleer and Will Owen.

After two years racing with the LMP3 squad, including in 2017 where he helped Mark Patterson and Christian England finish third in the overall standings, Boyd tested United Autosports’ Ligier JS P217 in the same private test that Fernando Alonso ran at Motorland Aragon, and his subsequent move to LMP3 means he will no longer take his expected place on the Michelin Le Mans Cup grid.

“To be back with United for my third season was amazing and now I’ve been given this huge opportunity, I’ll be giving it absolutely everything,” said Boyd. “I had a test with the team in LMP2 at Aragon last year and it went really well.

“I still have a lot to learn but I have two great team mates and an amazing team around me to help. It’s quite literally a dream come true for me. I can’t thank Richard [Dean], Zak [Brown] and everyone involved enough.

“I’d also like to thank Richard Meins who I was originally driving with this year for his understanding. I can’t wait to get going now.”

United Autosports’ Team Owner and Chairman, Zak Brown, admits he is pleased to see the alliance between driver and team continue for a third campaign, and he is confidence the speed Boyd showed in LMP3 machinery will translate into LMP2.

“I’m really pleased Wayne will be joining our LMP2 programme,” said Brown. “He has been quick in our LMP3 car and I’m confident he will carry this on to the LMP2 project.

“He’s great to have around and I think he will work well with Will and Hugo. I’m looking forward to seeing how they get on.”

Team Owner and Managing Director, Richard Dean, is delighted to offer an opportunity to one of their stars of LMP3 in LMP2 machinery, even if it comes at the cost of their Michelin Le Mans Cup squad in 2018.

“We’ve been in the lucky position where we haven’t had to rush to get our driver line ups together so we could take our time to get the right ones in place,” said Dean. “I’m really pleased Wayne can join our LMP2 team.

“The team are so pleased to be able to create this opportunity for one of our long term LMP3 drivers. He has progressed so well in LMP3, that we felt the time was right for him to step up to our LMP2 team.

“It will be a shame that he isn’t racing with Richard in the Michelin Le Mans Cup, but I’m sure he will work well with Will and Hugo and I’m confident they will get some good results.”