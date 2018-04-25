AmD Racing targeting hat-trick of points for MG dio

AmD Tuning is targeting a hat-trick of points finishes for its MG duo at Donington Park after a strong start to the season at Brands Hatch.

The MG duo of Rory Butcher and Tom Boardman took four points finishes from the opening round of the 2018 British Touring Car Championship, with Butcher scoring in all three races and Boardman narrowly missing out on a podium finish.

Despite the strong result, Boardman believes more was possible at Brands after he finished outside the points in two of the three races. He aims to correct that at Donington.

“Donington Park is a circuit I really enjoy as I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the car this weekend,” he said. “At Brands Hatch, we showed that we had a quick car and although it was great to get such a strong result in race two, I know we should have been able to score in the other races too.

“With a chance of rain on Sunday, the weather could play into my hands as I’ve always gone well in wet conditions, but I’m hoping that we can push for points in all three races regardless of whether it is wet or dry.

“We’re learning all the time and after a good performance as a team at Brands, we’ve got to try and build on it this weekend.”

Team-mate Butcher, who has scored more points than he did in his 2017 outings, is also aiming for three points finishes, but believes the team needs to remain realistic in its expectations in just its second round with the MGs.

“I’m feeling positive after the results at Brands Hatch but it is important that we stay realistic going into the weekend,” he said.

“We are still learning about the car every time we go on track and I think we need to take the same approach as we did last time out and keep our feet on the ground.

“It’s a long season and points will make prizes at the end of it, so we have to focus on trying to make sure we pick up three points finishes this weekend and get a good score on the board.

“We showed good pace at media day which means we have a good base to work from, although everyone else will be in a similar boat. With that in mind, I’m expecting it to be super close on track and hopefully we’ll be firmly in the mix.”

AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing is currently fourth in the overall teams’ standings and fifth in the independents’ competition.