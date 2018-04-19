Ammermüller doubles up with perfect start to the Carrera Cup Deutschland season

It was a perfect weekend for Michael Ammermüller as he got his 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland campaign off to the perfect start, pole position followed by two dominant victories.

Leading the race from start to finish Ammermüller lead the twenty nine car field for nineteen laps, finishing the race ahead of a frantic battle for second place.

“You can’t have a better start to the season than being first twice. I got faster lap by lap, the car was perfectly setup,” said Ammermüller.

Robert Lukas and Dylan Perira fought hard for second place, treating the fans to a fantastic battle throughout the race.

On lap 14 Pereira managed to get the better of Lukas and would hold on to second place until the chequered flag, finishing as the highest Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland Talent Pool driver.

“My start wasn’t so great but afterwards I caught Robert Lukas. I waited patiently for my chance and was rewarded for it. I’m very pleased,” said Pereira.

Lukas added, “The race was very demanding and close. With that in mind, two podium results this weekend is a great result.”

Fourth place was rookie American Michael de Quesada, ahead of Henric Skoog and former single-seater driver Gustav Malja.

Thomas Preining drove another fantastic race as he started from fifteenth on the grid, working his way up to seventh place by the end of the race.

“Starting a race amongst the midfielders on this racetrack was a difficult task. But I managed to win many direct duels and that was great fun,” said Preining.

In the Amateur class Jörn Schmidt-Staade took victory ahead of Kim André Hauschil and Matthias Jeserich.

Two races down in the championship and Ammermüller leads the way with a full house of 50 points. Lukas and Pereira share second place with 36 points.

Pereira leads the rookie class with 50 points, while Schmidt-Staade in the Amateur class, also with 50 points.

With the first race weekend out of the way, competitors will now have a short break until 8-10 June when the series heads to the Red Bull Ring in Austria alongside the ADAC GT Masters series.

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland race 2 result

1. Michael Ammermüller (D/BWT Lechner Racing)

2. Dylan Pereira (L/Lechner Racing)

3. Robert Lukas (PL/Förch Racing)

4. Michael de Quesada (USA/Team Project 1)

5. Henric Skoog (S/Raceunion)

6. Gustav Malja (S/Team Deutsche Post by Project 1)

7. Thomas Preining (A/BWT Lechner Racing)

8. Larry Ten Voorde (NL/Team Deutsche Post by Project 1)

9. Jacob Eidson (USA/Team Project 1)

10. Tim Zimmermann (D/Black Falcon TMD Friction)

Championship standings after 2 of 14 races

Overall classification

1. Michael Ammermüller (D/BWT Lechner Racing), 50 points

2. Robert Lukas (PL/Förch Racing), 36 points

3. Dylan Pereira (L/Lechner Racing), 36 points

Rookie classification

1. Dylan Pereira (L/Lechner Racing), 50 points

2. Jacob Eidson (USA/Team Project 1), 33 points

3. Gustav Malja (S/Team Deutsche Post by Project 1), 29 points

Amateur classification

1. Jörn Schmidt-Staade (D/Cito Pretiosa), 50 points

2. Kim André Hauschild (D/MSG/HRT Motorsport), 40 points

3. Matthias Jeserich (D/Cito Pretiosa), 32 points