Ammermüller leads Huber Racing Porsche Supercup and Carrera Cup Deutschland line up

Three-time Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup champion Michael Ammermüller will make his return to the series this year with Huber Racing alongside Morris Schuring, Rudy van Buren and Laurin Heinrich.

Ammermüller last raced in the series in 2019, when he claimed his third title with Lechner Racing, taking four wins and three further podiums from the ten race calendar. The following year he made the move to the ADAC GT Masters series driving the SSR Performance Porsche 911 GT3 R, taking three wins on the way to the title.

Credit: ADAC GT Masters

2021 saw another campaign in the ADAC GT Masters series, this time finishing second in the championship, despite taking four wins, he also took part in the DTM race at Nürburgring, marking Porsche’s ever race in the series, and a one-off appearance on the Nordschleife in the Nürburgring Langstrecken Serie (formerly VLN).

Alongside his Supercup campaign, the Porsche specialist will be heading back to the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland as he makes a bid for the title that has so far eluded him, finishing as runner up in the series three times.

Joining Ammermüller under the SSR Huber Racing banner is the eSports turned racing star Laurin Heinrich, who will be looking to improve on his 2021 Supercup campaign that saw him finish fourth in the championship with one victory. Like his teammate, Heinrich will also be joining him in the national series, as he looks to add to his two victories from last season and improve on his fourth place in the championship.

Credit: Porsche

Dutch pairing Rudy van Buren and Morris Schuring will form a second team in the Porsche Supercup, racing under the Huber Racing banner. 17-year-old Schuring was racing in karting only two years ago and secured an impressive eighth place finish on his Supercup debut last season at Hungaroring.

Two further appearances in the series along with a full campaign in Carrera Cup Deutschland sets him up with some solid experience for his second year of sportscar racing. 2022 has already seen success with five victories in the 2022 Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East.

Credit: Porsche

Rudy van Buren is another driver combining eSports with real life racing, the 29-year-old has combined his online racing with appearances in Carrera Cup Deutschland over the last three seasons and a one-off race in the Porsche Supercup in 2019.

Both van Buren and Schuring will also be competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series for the team, joined by Ariel Levi and Georgi Donchev.

