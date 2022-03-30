Porsche Carrera Cup DeutschlandPorsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Ten Voorde back with GP Elite to chase three-peat in Porsche Supercup and Carrera Cup Deutschland

1 Mins read
Credit: GP Elite

GP Elite will be returning to both the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland grids with a stellar line up, lead by two time (in both series) Supercup and Carrera Cup champion Larry ten Voorde.

The Dutch super team have dominated both series for the last two seasons, with ten Voorde taking all four titles he competed in – 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland (4 Wins, 11 Podiums, 3 Pole Positions, 1 Fastest Laps), 2020 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup (3 wins, 6 podiums, 3 Pole Positions, 2 Fastest Laps), 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland (8 Wins, 13 Podiums, 8 Pole Positions, 4 Fastest Laps), 2021 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup (4 wins, 6 podiums, 4 Pole Positions, 2 Fastest Laps).

Credit: Porsche

In addition to his success in Carrera Cup and Supercup, ten Voorde has seen success in the FIA World Endurance Championship and also eSports.

ten Voorde will face stiff competition this season in the two series as three-time Supercup champion Michael Ammermüller returns with Huber racing to reassert his authority.

Credit: GP Elite

Joining ten Voorde, will be 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux champion Max van Splunteren, Daan van Kuik, Jesse van Kuijk and Lucas Groeneveld, who will all be competing in both series this season.

Huub van Eijndhoven will also join the team for a full Carrera Cup Deutschland campaign, along with guest appearances in the Supercup at the Belgian Grand Prix, and the Dutch Grand Prix.

