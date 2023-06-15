Harry King Shines with Double Podiums in Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland at Hockenheim

Northamptonshire racer Harry King showcased his front-running form once again in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland, as he secured a brace of top-three finishes in the season’s second meeting at Hockenheim.

Following his impressive debut in one of the most competitive national championships, where he clinched pole position and a race win at Spa Francorchamps, King was determined to maintain his momentum and challenge for more silverware.

As part of the Festival of Dreams, a celebration of 75 years of the iconic German carmaker, King kicked off the weekend with a solid top-three showing in free practice in his Allied Racing-run car. Building on his performance, he improved his time during qualifying, securing a fourth-place starting position on the grid.

With confidence running high, Harry was optimistic about his chances of adding to his podium tally when race one commenced. A strong start allowed him to make a decisive move on Leon Köhler going into turn one, asserting his position and defending it with tenacity. He then settled into third place behind Loek Hartog, maintaining his focus and pushing to close the gap.

A clash further down the order triggered the deployment of the safety car, bunching up the field and adding a strategic twist to the race. Despite the close attentions of Morris Schuring, King showcased his defensive prowess, warding off his rival while also attempting to gain ground on Harthog. The safety car made another appearance to clear a stricken car, interrupting the race proceedings and setting the stage for an intense final push.

With less than seven minutes remaining on the clock, the action resumed, and King skillfully held off Schuring’s advances in the closing laps, securing a commendable third-place finish. The result further cemented his position as a formidable competitor in the championship.

Race two saw Harry positioned on the front row alongside Harthog. A flawless start allowed him to maintain his position through the opening corners, and a masterful defensive move into the hairpin enabled him to fend off race one winner Larry Ten Voorde. While unable to match Harthog’s pace at the front, Harry built a comfortable gap over third place before a safety car period was initiated to remove a stranded car from the circuit.

After the restart, Harry displayed exceptional racecraft, challenging the leader and keeping him on his toes until the safety car was called out for a second time. The race concluded under caution, with Harry securing a well-deserved second-place finish.

With three podium finishes from four races this season, in addition to his recent Mobil 1 Porsche Supercup victory in Monaco, King’s consistent performance has firmly established him as a top contender. He currently holds a strong position in the championship standings as the series heads to Zandvoort for the next event in two weeks’ time.

Reflecting on his achievements, Harry expressed his satisfaction with the weekend’s results. “It’s been another positive weekend, and scoring two podium finishes means a strong haul of points towards the championship,” he said. “Of course, it would have been great to come away from Hockenheim with another race win, but that wasn’t quite within our reach. It was a case of maximizing the races and getting what we could.

“Scoring solid points for myself and the team is essential considering the quality of the grid. Now I can look ahead to trying to get back on the top step at Zandvoort next time out.”

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Twitter Community | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord