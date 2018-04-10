Bruce Anstey looks set to miss the 2018 Road Racing season through serious illness, as revealed by his partner Anny Ramsey on social media.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday afternoon, Anny revealed that Anstey is suffering from ‘multiple tumours in his lungs and a tumour on his spine’ as well as a blood clot on the lung.

His condition means that it is highly unlikely that the 48-year-old will be able to compete at all this season, although Anny refused to rule that out completely in her Facebook post:

“I doubt very much Bruce will see any racing this year but we won’t rule that out lol! He is waiting for a treatment plan and should be starting it very soon. I will try to keep you all updated but would really appreciate that you don’t pm me… sorry for the news folks xxx onwards and upwards.”

The popular road racer, who has battled cancer before, is still one of the sport’s fastest riders and took victory in the Ulster Grand Prix last year. The Padgett’s Honda rider also won the 250cc Lightweight race at the Classic TT for the second year in a row, setting a new lap record at 120.475mph – the first rider to hit 120mph around the Mountain Course on the a 250cc machine.

Everybody at The Checkered Flag would like to wish Bruce our best wishes.. Here’s to a speedy recovery.