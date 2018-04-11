Crees Ecstatic With Class Leading Supercup Debut

Michael Crees has described his Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup debut as a “dream come true” after he secured an Am class pole position and victory at Brands Hatch.

Crees has stepped up to the Supercup in only his second year of car-racing, having enjoyed championship success in his maiden season in GRDC+ last year.

Despite his lack of experience, the 35 year old would set the pace throughout the weekend at his home circuit of Brands Hatch with the Century Motorsport team.

After topping the timesheets in Friday testing, Crees would replicate that performance in qualifying to take a class pole position at the first attempt in ninth positon overall.

The Premier Contract Supplies supported driver would go on to produce a dominant display in the races to take all three Am class victories on the road.

Two would be taken away from him however, as contact with Jack Minshaw and Alex Taylor in races one and three respectively led to time penalties from the stewards.

Crees wouldn’t be denied success in race two however as he stormed to the class win by over five seconds, as well as finishing a brilliant sixth overall.

“Two years ago I was a paying fan attending the first rounds of the BTCC, , and now here I am standing on the top step of the podium at my home circuit,” said Crees.

“It truly is a dream come true and I can’t believe it’s happened. It’s a privilege to even be on the grid this season, but to enjoy the success we have this weekend means so much to me.

“We took all three wins on the road and while I’m gutted that a couple of mistakes from me meant we lost two of them, that’s all part of the massive learning curve that I’m on.

“With some more experience and some more coaching, I’m confident those mistakes won’t happen again. I can’t thank all my loyal sponsors enough for getting me to this position.”