De La Rosa appointed Techeetah Sporting and Technical Advisor

Former Formula 1 driver Pedro De La Rosa has been appointed as sporting and technical advisor at Techeetah Formula E team.

The Formula 1 podium finisher will hope to use his extensive experience to help the only customer team on the grid as they look forward to Season Five. He will take up his position at this weekend’s 2018 Rome ePrix.

De La Rosa has previous experience in Formula E machinery, having tested for Team Aguri at Donington Park in July 2016. But this time the Spaniard is taking on a more administrative role, helping the team as they hope to maintain their advantage at the top of the teams and drivers championships for the second half of the season.

“I’m looking forward to applying my experience and technical expertise at Techeetah and to help give the team a competitive edge in the championship.” said de la Rosa.

“I’ll be working with the team and drivers starting from the Rome E-Prix and together we will build upon what the team has already achieved to secure further success.”

De La Rosa could have a very important role in the coming months away from the track, as the team embarks on a much anticipated partnership with DS Performance from Season Five.

Certainly Techeetah Managing Director Ivan Yim is confident that De La Rosa’s appointment will reap rewards going forward.

“We are very pleased to welcome Pedro on board,” he said. “He brings a wealth of applicable experience and his appointment represents another step forward to strategically capitalise on our championship position.

“As we continue to build our team and our positive progress, we are leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the team gets the best possible chance of succeeding, and Pedro will play a key part in this.”

As we head into this weekend’s Rome ePrix, Techeetah are sitting pretty with Jean-Eric Vergne leading the 2017-18 ABB FIA Formula E Championship by 30-points over Felix Rosenqvist and is looking to extend that margin further before his home race in Paris. Meanwhile in the teams’ standings, Techeetah are 27-points ahead of Mahindra at the half-way stage of the season.