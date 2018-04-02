Di Resta to make Le Mans debut with United Autosports

Former Formula 1 driver and DTM Champion, Paul Di Resta, will make his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut with United Autosports.

He will join Phil Hanson and Filipe Albuquerque in the #22 Ligier JS P217-Gibson, the same car he drove earlier this year at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and most recently at the Mobil1 12 Hours of Sebring.

Di Resta made his sportscar racing debut at Daytona this year and his participation at Le Mans will be only his third endurance racing event.

United Autosport will also field a second car at Le Mans this year driven by Will Owen, Hugo de Sadeleer and Juan Pablo Montoya.

Team principal, Zak Brown, was very pleased to see Di Resta join the squad for Le Mans, “I am thrilled to have Paul join our 24 Hours of Le Mans team.

He has done a fantastic job racing in America for United Autosports and I know he will continue that onto Le Mans. He knows the car now so all he’s got to learn is the circuit, which I’m confident he will do quickly,”

Team owner and managing director, Richard Dean, echoed Brown’s thoughts, “We now have two great driver line ups for Le Mans. I was keen to get Paul in our car for the race after his performance at Daytona.

“His drive at Sebring just confirmed it as well, he looks like a seasoned sports car driver, even though Sebring was only his second sports car race.

“Paul really fits in well with the team and he has had made a positive contribution to what we are trying to achieve here.

“I’m excited for Le Mans – fingers crossed we can have a good result like in 2017, and maybe even go one better and head for the podium,”