Gavin Celebrates Fiftieth Victory in Corvette Colours at Long Beach

Oliver Gavin was thrilled to achieve his fiftieth victory since joining Corvette Racing as he and Tommy Milner got the better of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing in Saturday’s BUBBA Burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach.

Gavin began his Corvette Racing career back in 2002 and has long partnered Milner in the team, and the duo were able to take their second consecutive victory around the streets of Long Beach, and their third in total, with the #4 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R taking over the lead with just fifteen minutes left on the clock.

For Gavin it means five victories at Long Beach, and he admitted that they had the luck on Saturday to stay out of trouble, and they defeated the #67 Ford GT of Richard Westbrook and Ryan Briscoe by 2.157 seconds, with Corvette becoming the third different manufacturer to win this season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in three races.

“Amazing the way that all came around,” said Gavin on CorvetteRacing.com. “Yes we had a little bit of luck, but Tommy had to drive brilliantly at the end there and stay out of trouble.

“There were a number of incidents there. Man, we could have gotten taken out. We could have gotten in the wall. Tommy just navigated. We had a great pit stop. The guys did an amazing job at the stop. We jumped a number of people and put us in position there where we could challenge for that victory. And we got it!

“That is our first win in season No. 20 for Corvette Racing. And it is my 50th victory with the team. That is pretty amazing. I am just thrilled.”