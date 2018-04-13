Gordon-Colebrooke “Extremely Pleased” With Pace On Supercup Debut

Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke says he was closer to the front-running pace than he expected during a positive first outing in the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup at Brands Hatch.

The former Monoposto front-runner made his debut with Century Motorsport, with the highlight of the weekend being a surprise reverse grid pole position for race three.

Gordon-Colebrooke started the meeting by finishing ninth fastest in free practice, before going one better in qualifying as he lapped just over half a second off pole.

A trouble free first couple of races saw him finish seventh overall in both, with sixth in the Pro Class in the latter giving him the reverse grid pole for race three.

Unfortunately some wheelspin off the line cost the Buckingham racer a shot at a front-running result as he ended lap one in sixth, before eventually slipping to eighth at the finish.

“This weekend was always going to be a weekend of learning as I continue to get more comfortable with the car and with the championship environment as a whole,” said Gordon-Colebrooke.

“Despite this I was extremely pleased with how it all went, my pace was closer to the leaders than I had expected and of course coming away with three finishes was fantastic.

“Getting to start race three from pole was also an unexpected but pleasant surprise! Giving me some early experience, which I’ll hopefully get some more of over the season.

“Massive thanks need to be given to Century Motorsport who of course did a fantastic job all weekend and didn’t put a foot wrong.”