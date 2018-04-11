Graham Davidson: “Wasn’t the Day I Hoped For”

The Jetstream Motorsport team entered their maiden British GT Championship weekend with high hopes, though a rain affected Bank Holiday Monday hampered their running in both race one and two.

Entering as a Pro-Am team of Graham Davidson and DTM race winner Maxime Martin, the pair were immediately on pace during qualifying. Martin managed to drag the Aston Martin V12 Vantage into ninth despite having only completed a handful of dry laps prior to the session. This would be where they’d start for race two.

As for Johnson, his AM qualifying went rather more successfully at first, taking sixth in the standings. Sadly for the Scot, he was demoted to the back of the GT3 pack after a pitlane infringement.

The opening race saw Johnson jump past a number of his AM rivals, before handing over the car to Martin who continued the fight for seventh. A trip across the grass would end his progression though and with limited visibility preserved his position, taking tenth place.

“To finish tenth and score a point in Jetstream Motorsport’s first British GT race was good,” said Davidson. “It wasn’t the day I hoped for, but we have to take the positives. It was so wet and greasy, finishing the first race was an achievement in itself, yet we still moved up from 13th to tenth.”

“Sunday’s pit stop practice really paid off for a quick, smooth driver-change, then Max (Martin) made up one place. Unfortunately, he then slid on a kerb, bounced across the grass and spattered mud on the windscreen, which meant he had to drive blind to the finish. One position was lost, but we still scored a point. We just have to build on that in the next round at Rockingham.”

The second round started again behind safety car, but was called before the 10 minute mark. While the #47 had started ninth, a spin from one of the front-runners ensured they officially finished eighth, recording four more points.