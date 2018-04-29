AS IT HAPPENED: British GT Championship – Rockingham Motor Speedway

Welcome to live coverage of the 2018 British GT Championship from Rockingham Motor Speedway. The field meets for the first endurance format race of the season with two hours of action on the International Super Sportscar circuit.

Jon Minshaw and Phil Keen hold pole position after a wet qualifying yesterday. Sharing the front row with the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini will be Optimum Motorsport‘s Aston Martin of Flick Haigh and Jonny Adam. Nicki Thiim and Derek Johnston round out the top three ahead of the Balfe Motorsport McLaren.

In GT4 top spot is taken by Tolman Motorsport whose McLaren 570S entries locked out the front row, Charlie Fagg and Michael O’Brien taking a dominant top spot from Lewis Proctor and Jordan Albert. Third in GT4 was taken by a Century Motorsport BMW but lost in the stewards room. Instead the 2017 race winning team, HHC Motorsport, are promoted to the inside of the second row.

Race action gets underway at 13:10, with full live coverage on this page. This page will automatically update regularly to keep you abreast of the action.