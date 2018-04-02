LIVE: British GT Race 1 – Oulton Park.

Welcome to The Checkered Flag‘s live coverage of today’s opening round from the 2018 British GT Championship at Oulton Park. Race one sees history-maker Flick Haigh lines up at the head of the field, having become the first woman in series history to claim an outright pole in GT3 AM qualifying on Saturday.

In GT4, Callum Pointon fronts the grid for the first race after inheriting pole from the the #10 Equipe Verschuur McLaren 570S, whose double pole was wiped away after drivers Finlay Hutchison and Daniel McKay qualified in the wrong order.