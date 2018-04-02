LIVE: British GT Race 2 – Oulton Park

Welcome to live coverage from round two of the 2018 British GT Championship from Oulton Park. Optimum Motorsport’s Flick Haigh and Jonny Adam claimed race one victory in the #75 Aston Martin, while Track-Club won a second consecutive season-opening GT4 race in the hands of Adam Balon and Ben Barnicoat.

Race two sees Barwell Motorsport‘s Phil Keen fronting the field for race two, having been denied the chance to challenge for top spot in race one after a cruel right-side puncture.

In GT4, Team Parker Racing‘s Scott Malvern inherits pole in the #66 Mercedes-AMG GT4 after Daniel McKay’s qualifying time for Equipe Verschuur was wiped away on Saturday.

The rain has returned for the final event after a soaking first race caught out numerous drivers on the slippery Oulton surface. Seb Gigner leads our coverage.